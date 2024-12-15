Advertisement

Maureen Mary Murphy (née Walsh)

Maureen Mary Murphy (née Walsh),Tarmon’s West, Waterville, and late of Laharn South, Cahirciveen, peacefully, on 14th December 2024, at University Hospital, Kerry.

 

Predeceased by her loving husband John, daughter Mary, son-in-law Patrick Moran, grandson John Moran and sister-in-law Molly.

 

Maureen will be sadly missed by her loving son Joseph (Joe) and wife Aileen, brothers Joe, John and Maurice (Sonny), sister Catherine, sisters -in-law Kathleen and Mary, brother-in-law Danny, grandchildren Mary Cathriona, Patrick, Michael, James, Louise, Jeremiah and Declan, wives, partners, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

 

May Maureen Mary rest in peace

 

Reposing on Monday evening (Dec 16th) in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home Waterville (V23RK24) from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to St Finian’s Church Waterville arriving at 8-15pm.

Requiem mass on Tuesday (Dec 17th) at 12 noon followed by burial in the Holy Cross Cemetery Cahirciveen.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to The Valentia Lifeboat R.N.L.I.

The requiem mass will be live-streamed via the link below.

https://www.churchmedia.tv/Waterville

