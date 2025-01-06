The death has occurred of Maureen Daly, Knockmoyle, Tralee and late of Islandboy, Mastergeehy, Cahersiveen, peacefully, on Saturday, 4th January 2025 in the care of the staff of Fatima Home, Tralee. Predeceased by her parents Joseph and Mary, her sister Breda, her brother Michael and her brother-in-law Paddy. Sadly missed by her sister Eileen, her nephew Patrick and wife Martina, grand-nephew Cathal, her close friend Anne Harrington, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home in Knockmoyle, Tralee on Tuesday, 7th January from 2pm to 3pm and at Fitzgerald's Funeral Home, Waterville (V23 RK24) on Tuesday, 7th January from 6pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Valley Church, Cillín Liath arriving at 8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday, 8th January, at 11am with burial afterwards in Dromod Cemetery.