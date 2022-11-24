Maureen Buckley
Brú na Sinseár, Rathmore and late of Kealduve, Glenbeigh and New York
Reposing at Brennan's Funeral Home, Glenbeigh on Monday evening, 28th November 2022 from 6.00pm to 7.00pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11.00am in St James Church, Glenbeigh, followed by Private Cremation in the Island Crematorium, Cork
No flowers by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care
Late of Kealduve, Glenbeigh and New York. Peacefully, at her sister Joan's home, on the 25th November 2022. Beloved daughter of the late Margaret and Patrick and loving sister of the late John and Eileen Buckley. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her sisters Peg Carmody (Spa, Fenit) and Joan Moynihan (Glenflesk), brothers-in-law Jerome and Donie, sister-in-law Eileen, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives and her kind neighbours and friends at Brú na Sinseár, Rathmore.
"May She Rest In Peace"
Recommended
Decision on upgrade of Kenmare Wastewater Treatment Plant delayed yet againNov 25, 2022 17:11
EPA report finds two Kerry private water supplies contaminated with E.coliNov 25, 2022 13:11
High Court hears claim of company law breach in order to buy Kerry hotelNov 24, 2022 13:11
Ryanair announces two new flights from Shannon AirportNov 24, 2022 13:11
Gardaí appealing for witnesses following burglary in North KerryNov 25, 2022 17:11