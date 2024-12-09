Maura Moran nee Donoghue, Mountcatherine. Clonlara, Co. Clare

Peacefully at home. Predeceased by her husband John and baby daughter Caroline.

Deeply missed by her loving family, children Jacqueline, William, Seán, Caroline and Sarah, sons-in-law Stuart and Ronan, daughters-in-law Ruth and Rebecca, grandchildren John, Emily, Abigail, Adam, Matthew, Ethan, Fionn, Hugh, Lainey, Tommy, Katie, Ciara and Liam, nephews, nieces, extended family, her many many friends, and amazing neighbours.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Maura will repose in Mc Mahon's Funeral Home Blackwater Tuesday (10th December) from 6pm to 7:30pm. Arriving for funeral Mass in St. Senans Church Clonlara Wednesday (11th December) at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Donass Cemetery.

Advertisement

Messages of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon Funeral Directors.