The death has occurred of Mary Sugrue née Coffey, Lettercastle, Cahirciveen and late of Corrigrour, peacefully, at home, in the presence of her loving family, on Wednesday, 24th July 2024. Predeceased by her loving husband Pat, her son-in-law Kevin Griffin and her grandchildren Sinéad and baby Laura. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Mairéad and Kay, sons Frank, P.J., Jim and John, son-in-law Denis Murphy, daughters-in-law Marion, Josephine and Mary, Jim's partner Liz, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her brother Jim, sisters-in-law Catherine Casey, Mary Norman, Chris and Noreen Coffey, nieces, nephews and friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Cahirciveen on Friday, 26th July from 7pm to 9pm followed by removal to the Daniel O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahirciveen. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday, 27th July at 2pm with burial afterwards in Reilig Chill Fhaoláin. Enquiries to Garvey Funeral Directors, Cahirsiveen.