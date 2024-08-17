Mary Pierce (nee Corridon) of Farranwilliam, Ardfert Village and formerly of Glenderry, Ballyheigue.

Died peacefully in Aperee Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family and the wonderful staff of Aperee on 16th of August, 2024, in her 92nd year.

Predeceased by her husband, Noel, her daughter Johanna, her parents Philip and Brigid, her brothers Fr. Larry, John Joe, Bill, Tom and her sister Annmarie.

Sadly missed by her family, her sons and daughters Breda, Gerard, Mary and Philip, sons-in-law Pat Lyons and Richard Anderson, daughters-in-law Kathleen and Caren, grandchildren Sean, Padraig, Maedbh and Odhran, great-grandchildren Daithí and Ciarán, nephews, nieces, extended family and her wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (August 19th) from 6.00p.m. to 8.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Ardfert on Tuesday at 12.30 p.m. where the Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at 1.00 p.m. (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/st-brendans-church-1). Interment afterwards in The Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.

House Private Please

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.