Mary O'Donoghue  (née Galvin)

Formerly of Kilcrean. Greenville, Listowel. Mary passed away peacefully after a short illness surrounded by her family and in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. Adored wife of Tom and much loved mother of Bryan, Gavin, Maeve and Ciara, daughters-in-law Thérese and Michelle, sons-in-law Billy and Hugh and her eight wonderful grandchildren Killian, Darragh, Garvan, Éanna, Lauren, Sadhbh, Clodagh and Ruairí. Sadly missed by her sisters Kitty Twomey and Margaret O'Brien, sister-in-law Maire Galvin, the O'Donoghue family (Moyeightragh), nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family and her wide circle of friends.

Mary is pre-deceased by her parents Jimmy and Rita and her brother Billy.

"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home this Tuesday evening, the 19th of November, from 4:00pm to 6:30pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary's Cathedral Wednesday morning at 10:00am for Requiem Mass at 10:30am followed by burial afterwards in the New Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.