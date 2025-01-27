Mary O'Brien (née Kerins) Brewsterfield and The Shop, Glenflesk,Co Kerry and formerly of Mastergeeha, Kilcummin,
Mary passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Team in University Hospital Kerry.
Beloved wife of the late Donie (1990) and loving mother of her sons Donie and his partner Nuala, Denis and his wife Geraldine, her daughters Kate and her partner Derek and Noreen and her husband Kevin. Sadly missed by her grandchildren Terence and Daniel Carmody, Laura O'Rourke, Irene and Luke Sullivan and Daniel O'Brien, great-granddaughter Bonnie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
Mary is pre-deceased by her siblings Humphrey, Norah (Lucey), Ned, Hannah (Leane), Jack, Bridie and Denis.
"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home this Tuesday the 28th of January from 4:00pm to 6:30pm followed by removal to her son Denis' residence in Glenflesk. Funeral arriving at St. Agatha's Church, Glenflesk on Wednesday morning at 10:40am for Requiem Mass at 11:00 am. Burial afterwards in Killaha Cemetery.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
Recommended
Council establishing emergency response hubs across Kerry for those still without powerJan 27, 2025 17:43
Over €3 million won by Kerry Lotto players in 2024Jan 27, 2025 17:35
Rare leprosy case in southwest led to complex public health challengesJan 27, 2025 17:29
Gardaí seek public's help in tracing driver who damaged two buildings in Tralee town centreJan 27, 2025 17:28
Thornton returns as Weldon names squad for Euro qualifiersJan 27, 2025 17:01