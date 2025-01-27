Mary O'Brien (née Kerins) Brewsterfield and The Shop, Glenflesk,Co Kerry and formerly of Mastergeeha, Kilcummin,

Mary passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Team in University Hospital Kerry.

Beloved wife of the late Donie (1990) and loving mother of her sons Donie and his partner Nuala, Denis and his wife Geraldine, her daughters Kate and her partner Derek and Noreen and her husband Kevin. Sadly missed by her grandchildren Terence and Daniel Carmody, Laura O'Rourke, Irene and Luke Sullivan and Daniel O'Brien, great-granddaughter Bonnie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Mary is pre-deceased by her siblings Humphrey, Norah (Lucey), Ned, Hannah (Leane), Jack, Bridie and Denis.

"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home this Tuesday the 28th of January from 4:00pm to 6:30pm followed by removal to her son Denis' residence in Glenflesk. Funeral arriving at St. Agatha's Church, Glenflesk on Wednesday morning at 10:40am for Requiem Mass at 11:00 am. Burial afterwards in Killaha Cemetery.

Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.