Mary O'Shea née O'Brien, Hawley Park and formerly Mitchels, Tralee; died peacefully on 10th April in Kerry University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, her husband John, her daughters Pamela, Grace and Colette and her sons John, Francis and Danny.

Mary will be sadly missed by her loving family, her sister Margaret, grandchildren Kelly, Katelyn, Tara, Lauren, Sophie, Alyssa, Denis, John, Seán, great-grandchildren Ryley, Daniel, David and Croía, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, relatives and many friends. May Mary Rest in Eternal Peace.

Reposing in The Rose Chapel, Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday April 12th from 6.30-8pm. Funeral Cortège departing Hogan's Funeral Home at 9.30am for 10am Requiem Mass on Saturday April 13th in St John's Church, Tralee.

Mary's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://stjohns.ie/live-feed/

Interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.