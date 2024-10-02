Mary McGovern (née Curran)

Mary McGovern (nee Curran) of Dunstable, England formerly from Waterville, Co Kerry passed away peacefully on 16th September 2024 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her brothers Michael, John, Noel and sister Kathleen. Mary will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Gerry, sons Alan, Anthony, daughter Noreen, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Eoin, Aisling, brother Dan, sisters Norah, Sheila, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
May she rest in peace.
Requiem Mass on Friday 4th October at 10:30am in St. Joseph’s Church, Highgate, N19 5NE. Livestreaming at https://stjosephshighgate.org.uk/services/live-streaming/
Funeral afterwards to St Pancras & Islington Cemetery, East Finchley, N2 9AG.
