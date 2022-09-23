Mary Lyne (née O'Connell Morgan)

Mary Lyne (nee O'Connell Morgan)
Boulerdagh, Kells & formerly of Mountfoley, Kells
Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Sunday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal will take place from her home on Monday morning to arrive at the O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen for requiem mass at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in Relig Chill Fhaoláin.
Enquiries to Garvey Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen
Predeceased by her husband John, parents Morgan & Lilly, brothers Paddy, Charlie, John & her sister Eileen.
Much loved mother of Pat, Marie, Johnny, Eileen, Morgan & Angela. Sadly missed by her family, son-in-law Mike, daughters-in-law Eileen & Pauline, grandchildren Gavin, PJ, Saoirse & Seán, extended family, neighbours & friends.
Recommended
Movie by Kerry filmmakers premiered in New YorkSep 23, 2022 13:09
Gardaí warning of 2km tailback into ListowelSep 23, 2022 13:09
New research vessel named after Kerry explorer to launch in Dingle next monthSep 23, 2022 13:09
Outdoor dining area in Killarney set to open in OctoberSep 23, 2022 17:09
Ballybunion man named Best Dressed Man at Listowel RacesSep 23, 2022 13:09