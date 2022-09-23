Mary Lyne (née O'Connell Morgan)

Mary Lyne (nee O'Connell Morgan)

Boulerdagh, Kells & formerly of Mountfoley, Kells

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Sunday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal will take place from her home on Monday morning to arrive at the O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen for requiem mass at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in Relig Chill Fhaoláin.

Enquiries to Garvey Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen

Predeceased by her husband John, parents Morgan & Lilly, brothers Paddy, Charlie, John & her sister Eileen.

Much loved mother of Pat, Marie, Johnny, Eileen, Morgan & Angela. Sadly missed by her family, son-in-law Mike, daughters-in-law Eileen & Pauline, grandchildren Gavin, PJ, Saoirse & Seán, extended family, neighbours & friends.