Mary Kelly Nee Breen, "Tangerine House", Hilliard's lane, High Street, Killarney and late of Keelties, Firies.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Monday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Cystic Fibrosis, Kerry Branch.

Family Information:

Late of Keelties, Firies. Suddenly but peacefully at University Hospital Kerry. Beloved wife of Seán and loving mother of John (JP), Daniel (Bobby), Mary, Richard, William and Brian. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Martha, Susan and Rosie, Richards partner Angela and Brian's fiancee Rheanne, son-in-law Declan White, her grandchildren Paula, Daniel, Rebecca, Sarah, Emma, Chloe, Lorcan and Ava, her brothers Timmy and John Martin and sisters Sheila, Lizzy and Nora Mai, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Predeceased by her brother Denis and sisters Bridie, Eily Mai and Annie.