Mary Josephine (Jo) Walsh née Crowley, St. Martin's, Creagh Street, Glin, Co. Limerick and formerly of Blarney and Shanagolden.

Peacefully at University Hospital, Limerick, September 30th, 2024 surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Michael, brothers Tom (UK) and Frank (Tarbert). Jo will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family, son Daniel (Dan, Castlemahon), daughters Marie (Wright, Newcastlewest), and Christine (Henderson, Tarbert); daughter-in-law Caroline, son-in-law Lee, grandchildren Shane, Becky, Liam, Nathan, Cameron, Ciara, Neah and Mia; sister Eileen (L.A.), brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family, kind neighbours, and many friends especially her close friend Frances Walsh, Glin.

May Jo Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at Healy's Funeral Home, Glin (V94Y2RF) Wednesday, 2nd October, from 6pm until 8pm. Removal from her daughter Christine's residence, Tarbert for Requiem Mass on Thursday, 3rd October, at 12 noon in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin followed by burial in Kinard Cemetery, Glin. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to a charity of your choice. Mass will be live-streamed on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/glin