Mary Hallissy (née McKenna)

Jul 28, 2024 08:57 By receptionradiokerry


Mary Hallissy (née McKenna), Park Drive, Killarney and late of Green Lane, Killarney.

Mary passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on the 27th July 2024. Predeceased by her husband Seán, daughter Niamh and her parents Paddy and Nora McKenna. Loved by her children Michael, Tony, Ian, Aideen, Máire and Cliona. Mary will be sadly missed by her children and cherished grandchildren Seán, Ellen, Cian, Caoilfhionn, Rossa, Darragh, Meadhbh, Tara, Ava, Leah, Grace, Seán, Kate, Mary, Maria and Áine, sons-in-law Peter Farndon, Ken Clayton and Tim Pierce, daughters-in-law Niamh, Sheena and Alannah, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins Ett Sullivan, the Horrigans and Cullotys and her many close friends and neighbours.

"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Monday evening from 7.30pm to 9.00pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Old Aghadoe Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral.

Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.

