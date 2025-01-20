Mary Gabrielle (Gaelie) Mc Manamin (née Morahan)

Mary Gabrielle (Gaelie) McManamin (nee Morahan), (Meadowlands, Oakpark, Tralee,& formerly Warrington, U.K., native of Main St., Louisburgh, Co. Mayo.)

(21st August 1924 ~ 17th January 2025), in her 101st year. Peacefully in the loving care of her family and the wonderful staff at Our Lady of Fatima Home Tralee. Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael (Broddie). Sadly missed and remembered with love by her son Leo and his wife Sue, brother Justin, grandsons Michael, Séan, & Anthony, great-grandchildren Sophie, Samuel & Thomas, great-great granddaughter Dottie, sisters-in-law Catherine & Anne, nephews, nieces, grand- nephews & nieces, the extended Mc Manamin & Morahan families, and a wide circle of friends.

Suaimhneas Síoraí tabhair dí a Thiarna.

Gaelie will rest in repose at Sweeney's Funeral Home, Louisburgh on Friday (Jan. 24th) from 6:00pm, concluding with Vigil Prayers at 7:30pm, followed by removal, walking to St. Patrick's Church, Louisburgh. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 11:30am, after which Gaelie will be laid to rest in Kilgeever Cemetery, beside her beloved husband Broddie.

Family flowers only donations in lieu, if desired to Mayo / Roscommon Hospice or c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors, Louisburgh.