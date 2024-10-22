Mary Flynn, Knockrour, Scartaglen,

Mary passed away suddenly but peacefully at Cork University Hospital on October 21st, 2024. Daughter of the late Neily and Rita and sister of Maurice and Gene.

Sadly missed by her relatives, especially her cousins Maurice and Willie O’Sullivan, nephew, nieces, neighbours and her large circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements:-

Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Scartaglen on Wednesday (October 23rd) from 6.30pm to 8pm. Reception into the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen on Thursday (October 24th) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Scartaglen Cemetery Enquiries to Casey Funeral Directors Kiskeam 029 76605