Advertisement

Mary Flynn,

Oct 22, 2024 13:14 By receptionradiokerry
Mary Flynn,

Mary Flynn, Knockrour, Scartaglen,

Mary passed away suddenly but peacefully at Cork University Hospital on October 21st, 2024. Daughter of the late Neily and Rita and sister of Maurice and Gene.

Sadly missed by her relatives, especially her cousins Maurice and Willie O’Sullivan, nephew, nieces, neighbours and her large circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements:-

Advertisement

Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Scartaglen on Wednesday (October 23rd) from 6.30pm to 8pm. Reception into the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen on Thursday (October 24th) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Scartaglen Cemetery                                                                                                                                                       Enquiries to Casey Funeral Directors Kiskeam 029 76605   

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus