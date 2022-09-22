Mary Egan née Curran, Glasheen Road, Cork and Minard East, Annascaul.

On September 24th 2022, peacefully in the presence of her heartbroken family and in the exceptional care of the staff of Marymount. MARY (nee Curran) (former Nurse in Cork University Hospital), beloved wife and best friend of Damien and devoted mother of John. Dearly beloved daughter of the late Jack and Kitty Curran. Adored sister of Tom and Malcolm. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunt, uncle, cousins and a wide circle of friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Sullivan's Funeral Home, Turners Cross on Monday (26th) from 4.30pm to 5.30pm and at O’ Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle, on Tuesday (27th) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Reception into Lispole Church on Wednesday (28th) for 11.00am Requiem Mass, funeral afterwards to Garraí na dTor Cemetery, Lispole.

Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, to Marymount.

www.marymount.ie