Advertisement

Mary Egan née Curran

Sep 26, 2022 08:09 By receptionradiokerry
Mary Egan née Curran

Mary Egan née Curran, Glasheen Road, Cork and Minard East, Annascaul.

On September 24th 2022, peacefully in the presence of her heartbroken family and in the exceptional care of the staff of Marymount. MARY (nee Curran) (former Nurse in Cork University Hospital), beloved wife and best friend of Damien and devoted mother of John. Dearly beloved daughter of the late Jack and Kitty Curran. Adored sister of Tom and Malcolm. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunt, uncle, cousins and a wide circle of friends.  May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Sullivan's Funeral Home, Turners Cross on Monday (26th) from 4.30pm to 5.30pm and at O’ Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle, on Tuesday (27th) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Reception into Lispole Church on Wednesday (28th) for 11.00am Requiem Mass, funeral afterwards to Garraí na dTor Cemetery, Lispole.

Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, to Marymount.

Advertisement

www.marymount.ie

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus