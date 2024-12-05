Advertisement

Mary Darby Murphy née Evans

Mary Darby Murphy née Evans, Farnes, Castlemaine; Mary passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.  Predeceased by her beloved husband Jeremiah (Darby).  Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons and daughters; Teresa, Michael, Siobhán, Margaret, Donal and Kay, sons-in-law Joe, Liam, Derek and John, daughters-in-law Geraldine and Deirdre, her dearly loved 16 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, brothers George and Tom (Evans), sister-in-law Joan (Evans), brother-in-law Larry (Murphy), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

 

~ ~ ~ ~

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

~ ~ ~ ~

 

Reposing Friday evening (Dec. 6th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 5pm - 8pm.

Funeral arriving Saturday (Dec. 7th) to St. Gobnait's Church Keel for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-gobnait-keel-castlemaine

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to Palliative Care University Hospital Kerry.

