Mary Corkery (née O'Sullivan), Main Street, Cahirciveen, & formerly of Beenbane Waterville Co. Kerry.

The death has occurred of Mary Corkery (née O’Sullivan), Main Street, Cahirciveen & formerly of Beenbane, Waterville, on Saturday 24th December 2022, peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her family, after an illness bravely borne.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, daughters Sarah & Ruth & her son Pat, her sons-in-law Richard & John, Pat's fiancée Meghan, her sisters Angela O’Sullivan & Carmel Mouroz, her Aunt Bernie Kelly, her grandchildren Cillian, Dara, Ailbhe & Ronan, extended family, friends & neighbours.

May Mary Rest In Peace

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Cahirciveen, on Tuesday, 27th December, from 5pm to 8pm. Removal will take place on Wednesday, 28th December, from Mary's home to arrive at the O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahirciveen for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in The Holy Cross Cemetery, Cahirciveen.

Requiem Mass live streaming: https://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen

Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Enquiries to Garvey Funeral Directors, Cahirciveen.