Mary Cahillane née Doyle, Gorthaleen, Keel, Castlemaine & formerly of Rangue, Killorglin.
Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael. Sadly missed by her loving sons & daughters; Brendan, Kieran, Linda & Maureen, brother John, sister Eileen, her cherished grandchildren Cian, Aoibhinn & Fiadh, sons-in-law Kevin & Paudie, sisters-in-law; Breda & her husband Dermot, Margaret & her husband Jimmy, brothers-in-law Dan & John, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & many friends. Rest In Peace
Reposing Wednesday evening (Aug. 31st) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Castlemaine from 5pm to 7.30pm Funeral arriving Thursday (Sept. 1st) to St. Gobnait's Church, Keel for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on
