The death has occurred of Mary Burke (Neé Morrissey) of Main Street, Ballylongford, peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff in the Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry, Tralee on the 19th of May 2023. Pre-deceased by her sisters Kitty & Sr. Maireád and her brothers Patrick, Joseph, Deemie, Liam, Michael and Seán. Beloved wife of Michael, and much loved mom of Ann and son-in-law Paudie. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Micheál and Gráinne, her sister Anne, her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand nephews and grand nieces. Deeply regretted by her kind neighbours, relatives and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home Main Street, Ballylongford, V31D2Y6, on Sunday 21st May from 6:30pm-8pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Michael the Archangel Church Ballylongford, at 10:30am, followed by interment afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey.

Mary’s funeral mass will be livestreamed on the following link:

OGormans Memorial Video Services | Listowel | Facebook