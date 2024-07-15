Mary Bridget Heaphy nee O'Sullivan (Jackie) , Stevenage, England and formerly of Cappanagrown, Mastergeehy, Dromod.

Funeral Details: Reposing in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home Waterville on Tuesday evening from 7pm-8-45pm followed by removal to St Finian’s Church arriving at 9pm. Mass of the resurrection on Wednesday morning at 11am, followed by burial in the Adjoining Cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed via the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/waterville

Family Information: Mary (Bridget) passed away peacefully at her daughter Helen's residence in England on the 02nd June, 2024.

Predeceased by her husband Pierce. Sadly missed by her daughter Helen, sons John, Peter and John O'Connor,son-in-law,daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Bridie and Noreen, brothers John, Tim, Paddy and Gerry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.