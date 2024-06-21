Martin Murphy of Ballyrickard Close, Tralee and formerly Claregalway, Co. Galway, died peacefully on 20th June 2024.

Beloved husband of Margaret, dearest father of Cathy, Michael, Janet and John and brother of Bridie.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Saoirse, Aoibh, Phillip, Fionn and Pierce, sons-in-law Steve and Tony, daughter-in-law Libby, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday the 23rd of June from 3.00pm to 5.00 p.m.

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 9:30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Martin will be celebrated at 10.00 a.m.

Mass will be livestreamed on www.stjohns.ie.

Interment afterwards in Rath Lawn Cemetery.

Enquires to The Gleasure Funeral Home Tralee