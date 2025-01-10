Marion Kennelly (née Kennedy) Knockananlig, Castleisland and formerly of Castlecountess, Tralee.

On January 10th 2025, peacefully, in her 88th year, surrounded by her family, in the wonderful care of the staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Nursing Home, Kilcummin. Beloved wife of the late Ted.

Deeply regretted by her loving children Patricia (Gildea), Ted, Michael, Gabrielle (Brosnan), Finbarr, Valerie (Nohilly), Irene (Heeney) and Kevin, her adored twenty-five grandchildren and her much loved sister Pat, brothers Tom, Tony and Billy, sons-in-law David, John, Alan and Gavin, daughters-in-law Elizabeth, Linda and Elina, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many dear friends especially those in the Neocatechumenate Community.

Pre-deceased by her brothers Michael, Dan, John and Jim, and her infant grandchildren Timothy and Emily.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Sunday evening from 4pm to 6 pm . Removal from her residence on Monday morning at 10/30 am arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am . Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery Rathass Tralee.

Family flowers only please .