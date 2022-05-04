Mary Kavanagh (nee Walsh), Dublin and late of Ballynoneen, Asdee.
Arriving to Our Mother of Divine Grace Church, Ballygall, Dublin on Monday morning for 10 a.m. requiem mass.
and then travelling to Killehenny Cemetery, Ballybunion, via Asdee for burial.
Arriving approx 5 pm.
Family flowers only.
Enquiries to Finucane Funeral Directors, Moyvane.
