Marian O' Shea née Kavanagh, Aughills, Castlemaine & formerly of Ventry.

Marian passed away peacefully in the loving care of her family and the staff of The Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by her beloved husband Tom. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters Jacqueline, Mary & Michelle, son Billy, in-laws Lorna, Kieran & Robert, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours & many friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis

Reposing Thursday evening (Feb. 23rd) at her residence from 5pm - 8pm. Funeral arriving Friday morning (Feb. 24th) to St. Joseph's Church Inch for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Inch Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please.

Donations, if desired, to The Irish Kidney Association

Advertisement

Marian's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.