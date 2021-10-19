Marian O' Dwyer née Kelly

Spunkane Waterville.
Reposing in Fitzgeralds Funeral Home Thursday evening from 7PM to 9PM for family and friends.
Funeral leaving her home on Friday morning at 11AM in St. Finian's Church followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.
House Private Please
Please adhere to current restrictions and guidelines.
Requiem Mass for Marian will be live streamed via the following link www.churchservices.tv/waterville
Family flowers only donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit UHK
