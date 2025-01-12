Margaret Reidy (neé Keane) 58 St. Stephen's Park Castleisland and formerly of Cooluruane Lixnaw and Leam Kilflynn, passed peacefully on January 10th 2025 at University Hospital Kerry with her family by her side.
Sadly missed by her loving husband Moss , her children Margaret , Tom and Joan , sons-in-law Brad and Peter, her adored six grandchildren Hannah, David, Ciara, Emma, Darren and Ryan and their partners, her dearly cherished two greatgrandchildren Cian and Freya, her brother Paddy (Manchester), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law , nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends .
May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland Monday evening, January 13th, from 5pm to 7pm .
Removal from her residence on Tuesday morning, January 14th at 10:30am arriving to Castleisland Parish Church, where the Requiem Mass for Margaret Reidy Neé Keane will be celebrated at 11am .
Burial afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery Lixnaw.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu To Palliative Care, care of Tangney's Funeral Home Castleisland.
