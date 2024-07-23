Margaret ‘Peg’ Woulfe, Gortnagross, Athea, Co. Limerick.

Peg passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday 23rd July, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Richard (Dick), brothers Moss, Ned, Tom and Thady, sisters Mary and Kit. Very deeply regretted by her son Tommy, daughters Cathy Collins and Eilish Geoghegan, grandchildren Thomas, Louise, John, Richard, Leah, Margaret and Josh, her 9 great-grandchildren, sister Beth (U.K.) daughter in-law Ann, sons in law Tom and Leo, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May Peg rest in peace.

Reposing at her home (V94 VRT4) in Gortnagross on Thursday evening, 25th July, from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral cortege will arrive to St. Bartholomew's Church, Athea, on Friday morning at 11.45 a.m. for 12 noon requiem mass, livestreamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/athea

Peg will be laid to rest afterwards with her husband Dick in Holycross Cemetery, Athea. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of to The Irish Cancer Society in memory of Peg.