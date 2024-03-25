Margaret McElligott nee Horgan, Kilgulbin, Ardfert and formerly of Ballinclemesig, Ballyheigue, Co Kerry.
Peacefully in the excellent care of the Palliative Care Team of University Hospital Kerry.
Predeceased by her husband Seamus, brother Willie and sisters Bridie, Lily, Kitty and Molly Casey.
Sadly missed by her nephews Fr. Martin, Patrick, John and Tommy (Caseys) and their wives Anne Marie, Assumpta and Marian, grandnephews, grandniece, great-grandnephew and great-grandniece, the Buckley families Abbeydorney, Marie and John, Connie, Joe and Breda, cousins and her many friends and great neighbours over the years.
May She Rest In Peace
Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home Causeway Tuesday (26th March) from 8.30pm - 10pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Margaret on Wednesday at 2pm in St. Bernard's Church Abbeydorney livestreamed on St. Bernard's Church followed by burial in the New Abbey Cemetery Ardfert.
Donations if desired to The Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry (via Donation link - Kerry Hospice Foundation).
