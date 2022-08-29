Margaret (Maggie) O'Flaherty, Aperee Living Nursing Home, Skehanagh, Tralee and formerly of Doon, Tralee.

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday from 5.30PM to 7.00PM. Funeral arriving to Our Lady and St Brendan’s Parish Church, Tralee on Thursday at 10.40AM for 11.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill. Margaret’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link www.stbrendansparishtralee.net

House Private Please. Family flowers only please. Donation in lieu to a charity of choice. Enquiries to Mc Elligott's Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family Information: Brothers Ed, Michael and Donal, sister Eileen, brother-in-law Thomas, sister-in-law Hannah, Donal’s partner Muriel, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, the community of Aperee Living Nursing Home and The Kerry Parents and Friends Association, neighbours and friends.