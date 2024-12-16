Margaret (Mag) (née Martin) Cullinane, Kiskeam North and late of Glounthane, Cordal, Co. Kerry, passed away on Saturday 14th December 2024.
Sadly missed by her daughter Breda (O’Sullivan, Gneevguilla), sons Pat and Mike (New York) and their father Michael, grandchildren Shannon and Darragh, sisters Josephine, Eileen, Mary-Jane and Cecilia, brother Patrick, son-in-law Dan, brother-in-law Danjoe, sisters-in-law Catherine and Hannah-Mary, her adored nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends, especially her good friend Denis.
May She Rest in Peace.
Funeral Arrangements:-Reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home, Kiskeam on Tuesday (December 17th) from 6.30pm to 8pm.
Reception into the Church of the Sacred Heart, Kiskeam on Wednesday (December 18th) for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in Kiskeam Cemetery.
Mag’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed and may be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/kiskeam.
Enquiries to Casey Funeral Directors Kiskeam 029-76605.
