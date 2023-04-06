Margaret “Madeline” Byrne (née Lane)

Late of Oak Park Newcastle West Co. Limerick, formerly of Tully, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and Knockeencreen, Knocknagoshel.

Madeline died peacefully surrounded by her family in Beechwood Nursing Home, Newcastle West, Co Limerick. Predeceased by her husband Donald and daughter Marie. Sadly missed by her adored children John, Olive and Sharon, 11 grandchildren, son-in-law DJ Coffey, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers, sisters, family and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Advertisement

Reposing in Riedy’s funeral home Newcastle West on Monday 10th of April from 10am to 11am. This will be followed by Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West, Co. Limerick at 11.30am. Followed by service in Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only please.