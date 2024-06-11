Margaret Lynch nee Bowler, 29 Benmore, Ballyduff, Tralee and formerly of Kiltomey, Lixnaw, died peacefully surrounded by her family at University Hospital Kerry on the 11th June 2024.
Predeceased by her parents Brendan and Sheila, sister Maura, nephew Jason, brothers-in-law Philip, Mike and Patrick.
Dearly loved and sadly missed by her loving husband Donie, daughter Cecelia, sons Martin and Brendan, her cherished grandson Matthew, son-in-law P.J. daughter-in-law Ita, sisters Sheila Craddock (Listowel), Bernie Hussey (Lixnaw), Patricia Lawlor (Lixnaw), Geraldine Fitzgerald (Lixnaw), Esther Mulvihill (Meath), brothers Tom (Meath) and Jimmy (Ballyduff), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends
May She Rest in Peace
Reposing Thursday 13th June from 6pm to 8pm at Casey's Funeral Home Causeway (V92 AE86) followed by removal to St. Peter & Paul's Church Ballyduff (V92 XR68). Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Margaret on Friday morning at 11am livestreamed on SS Peter & Paul's Church Ballyduff followed by burial in Rahela Cemetery Ballyduff.
House private please.
Family flowers only donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry
Recommended
Missing Tralee teenager found safe and wellJun 11, 2024 17:47
Gardaí investigating alleged voter impersonation in KerryJun 11, 2024 17:46
Late goal sees Ireland draw with EnglandJun 11, 2024 17:05
Proposed rule changes to begin trials this weekendJun 11, 2024 17:04
McIlroy paired with Schauffele and Scheffler for US OpenJun 11, 2024 14:58