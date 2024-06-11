Margaret Lynch nee Bowler, 29 Benmore, Ballyduff, Tralee and formerly of Kiltomey, Lixnaw, died peacefully surrounded by her family at University Hospital Kerry on the 11th June 2024.

Predeceased by her parents Brendan and Sheila, sister Maura, nephew Jason, brothers-in-law Philip, Mike and Patrick.

Dearly loved and sadly missed by her loving husband Donie, daughter Cecelia, sons Martin and Brendan, her cherished grandson Matthew, son-in-law P.J. daughter-in-law Ita, sisters Sheila Craddock (Listowel), Bernie Hussey (Lixnaw), Patricia Lawlor (Lixnaw), Geraldine Fitzgerald (Lixnaw), Esther Mulvihill (Meath), brothers Tom (Meath) and Jimmy (Ballyduff), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing Thursday 13th June from 6pm to 8pm at Casey's Funeral Home Causeway (V92 AE86) followed by removal to St. Peter & Paul's Church Ballyduff (V92 XR68). Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Margaret on Friday morning at 11am livestreamed on SS Peter & Paul's Church Ballyduff followed by burial in Rahela Cemetery Ballyduff.

House private please.

Family flowers only donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry