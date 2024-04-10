Margaret Harris (née Nolan)

Margaret passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at University Hospital Kerry surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Bill. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Jane, sons Graham and Norman (U.K.), grandson Jack and sister Mary O'Brien, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, work colleagues N.H.S. and many friends.

May Margaret rest in peace

Reposing in Buckley Finucane Funeral Home, The Village, Lixnaw (V92 F383) on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving to St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw, on Saturday morning at 10.45 a.m. for 11.00 am. requiem mass.

livestreamed on www.churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw-parish-live-stream.

Interred afterwards in Kiltomey Cemetery.