Margaret Dineen (nee Brosnan) Gortnaprocess, Gneeveguilla, Rathmore. On Monday 8th May, peacefully at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Denis and loving mother to Eilish, Patrick, Michael, Joan, Neil, Helen, Mary, Sheila, Denis and James. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers, Jamie and Tim, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Margaret's Soul Rest in Peace
On Wednesday 10th May, arriving at the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla, for Prayers of Reception at 5pm (family will remain until 7pm). Requiem Mass for Margaret will take place on Thursday, 11th May, at 11am, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Margaret's requiem Mass can be viewed live using the below link. https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/church-of-the-holy-rosary-rathmore.
