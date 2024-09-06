Margaret deLacy of Marian Park, Dingle and formerly Leebrook, Tralee; died peacefully in the tender care of West Kerry Community

Hospital, Dingle on the 5th of September 2024, beloved sister of Patrick and John.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her sisters-in-law Maureen and Noreen, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, her neighbours in Marian

Park, relatives and many friends.

Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee on Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Margaret will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery.

Advertisement

Rest in Peace.