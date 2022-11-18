Margaret Cronin (née Mangan)
Coolcorcoran, Killarney
Beloved wife of the late Johnny, loving mother of Donagh, Colm, Eoin, Cormac and the late baby Edel and much loved daughter of Mary and the late Dee. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, grandchildren Ryan, Dylan and Esmé, daughter-in-law Alma, Cormac's partner Hazel, her brothers Gerard, Michael, Denis, Tony, Padraig and the late John, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and her many dear friends.
"May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace"
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday evening from 4.00pm to 6.00pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass for Margaret will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral No flowers by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care. If you wish to offer your condolences online, please click on the link below.
