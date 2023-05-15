The death has taken place of Margaret Bambury (nee Galvin) (Turf Accountant), Knoppogue, Mallow and late of Ballymackessy, Ballylongford who passed away peacefully on May 17th 2023 at her residence, beloved wife of the late Pat Joe, dear mother of Anne (Gleeson) and grandmother of James. Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Jim, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Lying in repose at O'Connell's Funeral Home, St. James' Avenue, Mallow (P51 HH61) on Thursday from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by Removal to the Church of the Resurrection.

Requiem Mass on Friday (May 19th) at 11am.

Funeral afterwards to Lisloughlin Abbey, Ballylongford.