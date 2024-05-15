Mairead Browne née Nolan, 19 Church Street, Castleisland. Peacefully on May 13th 2024 after a long illness bravely borne, in the presence of her loving family under the excellent care of the Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by her parents Sonny and Peg, her sisters Ann and Carmel and her goddaughter Brenda. Sadly missed by Billy, her adored sons Billy J. and Matthew, their partners Cathriona and Blatheen, her dearly cherished grandchildren Ryan and Caoimhe, her brothers John, Padraig, Tim, Gerard and Paul, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, her dear cousin Sr. Theresa, all extended family, relatives, neighbours, her work colleagues at Dunnes Stores Tralee and a large circle of friends most especially Rose.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from her residence on Thursday morning at 10/30am arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery, Castleisland.

The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland

Family flowers only please. Donations to Palliative Care c/o Tangney's Funeral Home.

HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE.