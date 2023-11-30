Advertisement

Magdalen Gentleman

Nov 30, 2023 16:39 By receptionradiokerry
Magdalen Gentleman, 32 Kilcaragh Lawn, The Village, Lixnaw, and late of Tocherbane, Kilmoyley

Reposing Friday from 6pm to 8pm at Casey's Funeral Home Causeway.

Requiem Mass for Magdalen Gentleman will be celebrated on Saturday at 12 o' clock in the Sacred Heart Church, Kilmoyley

Mass will be livestreamed

followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry

