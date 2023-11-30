Nov 30, 2023 16:39

Magdalen Gentleman, 32 Kilcaragh Lawn, The Village, Lixnaw, and late of Tocherbane, Kilmoyley Reposing Friday from 6pm to 8pm at Casey's Funeral Home Causeway. Requiem Mass for Magdalen Gentleman will be celebrated on Saturday at 12 o' clock in the Sacred Heart Church, Kilmoyley Mass will be livestreamed followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry