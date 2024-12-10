Martin Gerard (M.G.) McElligott of Kilcolman, Asdee, passed away suddenly at home on 8th of December 2024, predeceased by his parents Martin and Peggy. Sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Sarah, sons Joseph and Eoin, brothers Eamon and Jack, sisters Norma Cormican and Mairead Brick, his aunt Hannah-Mai, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Wednesday (11th December) from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Asdee on Thursday morning at 10.45 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for M.G. will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey Cemetery, Ballylongford.

Rest in Peace.