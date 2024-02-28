Louise Daly née O'Connor, Kilquane, Headford, Killarney and formerly of Leam, Gneeveguilla.

Louise passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the care of the staff of the Palliative Care Unit at U.H.K. Tralee, on the 27th February 2024.

Sadly missed by her adored husband Liam and loving mother to Oran and Keelan. Deeply regretted by her father Jimmy and mother Susan and their partners Debbie and Danny, brothers James, Christopher and Brian, sisters Anne- Marie, Shelley and Jessie, parents in law Noel and Noreen, brothers in law Graham, Eoin, Ciaran, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, work colleagues and neighbours and a large circle of friends who were a great comfort and support to Louise during her illness.

Reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home Barraduff (V93 D544) on this Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Holy Rosary Gneeveguilla (P51 AH96) on Saturday morning 2nd March at 10.30am for Requiem mass at 11am, Burial afterwards in Kilquane cemetery, Headford,

Requiem mass will be live streamed on the below link

https://www.mcn.live/Camera/church-of-the-holy-rosary-rathmore

House strictly private please

Advertisement

Donation is desired to the Palliative Care Unit at U.H.K., Tralee