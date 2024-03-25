Lorraine Leahy, Gallowsfield, Tralee, Co Kerry.

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5.30PM to 7.00PM. Funeral arriving to The Immaculate Conception Church, Rathass, on Thursday morning at 9.40AM for Liturgy of The Word at 10.00AM followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. House Private Please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry via the following link Kerry Hospice Foundation | Suiamhneas Centre | Tralee .

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family Information: Beloved mother of Aaron and Nicole, cherished daughter of Paddy and dear sister of Michael, Pa, Matt, Margaret and Catherine.

Sadly missed by her loving family – her son, daughter, father, brothers, sisters, uncles, aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.