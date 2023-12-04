Lisha Given née Harnett of Cahirdown, Listowel and formerly Mountcoal, died peacefully on 2nd December 2023, beloved wife of Pat, dearest mother of Séamus, Peter and John and sister of the late Josephine, Mary Theresa, Julia, Kathleen, Delia and Nora.Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Grace, Maeve, Hugo, Eva, Oscar, Jack and Cora, daughters-in-law Ann, Michelle and Susan, sister Frances, sisters-in-law Mena, Mary, Kathleen, Betty and Bride, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Monday (4th December) from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Tuesday at 11.15 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Lisha will be celebrated at 11.30 a.m. (streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Interment afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Listowel.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel. Rest in Peace.

House private please.