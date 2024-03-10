Lilian Healy nee Flynn, Rockfield, Faha, Killarney and formerly of Corbally , Firies, Killarney
Reposing Monday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine from 5.30pm - 7.30pm
Funeral arriving Tuesday morning to The Church of the Immaculate Conception Listry where the Requiem Mass for Lilian Healy will be celebrated at 11am Burial afterwards in Aglish Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on churchmedia.tv
Special Requests: Family flowers only please
Donations if desired to Palliative Care
