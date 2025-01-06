Liam Roche, Ballycleave, Glenbeigh and formerly of Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, passed away peacefully at home on the evening of the 3rd of January, surrounded by his loving family, following a short stay in University Hospital Kerry.

Dearly loved and forever missed by his family, his beloved wife Lena, sons Aidan, Darren & John, his daughters in law Regina, Celine & Sarah, his 9 grandchildren & 1 great grandson, his brother Andy as well as his many neighbours & friends.

Reposing at Brennan’s Funeral Home, Glenbeigh, on Monday, 6th January, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. House private please.

Requiem mass for Liam will take place in St. James’ Church, Killorglin, on Tuesday, 7th January, at 10:30 AM. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcn.live/Camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Burial will take place in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin, following the Mass.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, UHK.