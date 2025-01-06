Advertisement

Jan 6, 2025 07:54 By receptionradiokerry
Liam Roche

Liam Roche, Ballycleave, Glenbeigh and formerly of Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, passed away peacefully at home on the evening of the 3rd of January, surrounded by his loving family, following a short stay in University Hospital Kerry.

Dearly loved and forever missed by his family, his beloved wife Lena, sons Aidan, Darren & John, his daughters in law Regina, Celine & Sarah, his 9 grandchildren & 1 great grandson, his brother Andy as well as his many neighbours & friends.

Reposing at Brennan’s Funeral Home, Glenbeigh, on Monday, 6th January, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. House private please.

Requiem mass for Liam will take place in St. James’ Church, Killorglin, on Tuesday, 7th January, at 10:30 AM. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcn.live/Camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Burial will take place in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin, following the Mass.

 

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, UHK.

