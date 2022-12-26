Liam Power

Liam passed away peacefully in the excellent care of the nurses and staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Nursing Home, Kilcummin.
Deeply regretted by his loving family – his brother Anthony, nephews James and John, nieces Jackie and Katrina, sister-in-law Mary, extended family, neighbours and friends.
May He Rest in Peace
Funeral arriving to Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Parish Church, Tralee on Thursday (December 29th) at 10.40AM for 11.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.
Liam’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link
www.stbrendansparishtralee.net
House Private Please.
