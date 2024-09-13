Liam O'Connell Ballyspillane, Killarney and formerly of Straigue, passed peacefully in the company of his loving family at Cork University Hospital.

Dearly loved husband of Kathleen, cherished father of Caroline, Teresa and Christina and wonderful granda to Mikey, Leah, Paddy Dan, Marissa and Nathan and his great grand daughter Kylie. Very sadly missed by his family, sons-in-law Mike McCarthy and Mike O'Sullivan and Christina's partner David, his brother Maurice and sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by his parents Hannah and Patrick and his brothers Paddy, Danny and John.

"May He Rest In Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney, on Monday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral.

The Requiem Mass for Liam O'Connell will be celebrated on Tuesday morning at 10.30am.

Burial afterwards in Killarney Burial Ground.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral