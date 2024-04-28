Liam Hartnett of Gortnaminch, Listowel, died peacefully, in the wonderful care of Trish and her team at Áras Mhuire Nursing Home,
surrounded by his loving family on 26th April 2024, beloved husband of Mary and adored father of Kathleen.
Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Sean and Eamon, sister Mairead, Kathleen’s partner Mike, brothers-in-law Thomas, Gerard and the late
Brian and Ed, sisters-in-law Eileen and Carmel, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours friends.
Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel, on Tuesday morning at 11.15am where the Requiem Mass for Liam will be celebrated at 11.30am
(streamed on www.listowelparish.com). Interment afterwards in Finuge Burial Grounds.
Rest in Peace.
